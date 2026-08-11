Jayasurya's Mayan - Chapter 1 wraps foreign schedule

The mystery thriller explores the lesser-known ritual of vipareetha aaraadhana and other obscure traditions believed to exist in Kerala. The film reunites Jithin with several members of his Kalamkaval technical team, including cinematographer Faisal Ali, music director Mujeeb Majeed and editor Praveen Prabhakar. It is produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner of Magic Moon Productions.