Jayasurya's Mayan - Chapter 1 wraps foreign schedule

The foreign schedule of the Jayasurya-starrer Mayan - Chapter 1 has been completed in Russia, the makers announced through social media. The film's upcoming Kerala schedule is expected to begin later this month.
Directed by Jithin K Jose, who made his directorial debut with the Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval, Mayan also stars Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu, Officer On Duty actor Aiswarya Raj and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath in prominent roles. The screenplay has been co-written by Jithin and veteran filmmaker Raffi.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya is currently awaiting the release of Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer and Titans, in which he co-stars with Vinayakan. He also has composer Ratheesh Vega's directorial debut Operation Tral, a military action thriller, in the pipeline.
The mystery thriller explores the lesser-known ritual of vipareetha aaraadhana and other obscure traditions believed to exist in Kerala. The film reunites Jithin with several members of his Kalamkaval technical team, including cinematographer Faisal Ali, music director Mujeeb Majeed and editor Praveen Prabhakar. It is produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner of Magic Moon Productions.