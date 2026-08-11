Kunchacko Boban-starrer Hail Mary begins filming

The cast of Hail Mary also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Suhasini Maniratnam, Hakim Shah and Kavya Ramachandran. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, music by Jakes Bejoy and editing by Chaman Chakko. It is jointly backed by Green Room Productions and Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions. The project marks Martin's third association with Kunchacko Boban as a producer, following Nayattu and Officer on Duty.