Kunchacko Boban-starrer Hail Mary begins filming

The Kunchacko Boban-starrer Hail Mary has begun filming, the makers announced through social media. Directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar, the film was announced earlier this month with its title and first look. Based on a story by GR Indugopan, it is scripted by Dr Neeraj Rajan and Martin Prakkat. Neeraj has earlier co-written Dulquer Salmaan's ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.
The cast of Hail Mary also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Suhasini Maniratnam, Hakim Shah and Kavya Ramachandran. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, music by Jakes Bejoy and editing by Chaman Chakko. It is jointly backed by Green Room Productions and Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions. The project marks Martin's third association with Kunchacko Boban as a producer, following Nayattu and Officer on Duty.
Kunchacko Boban was last seen in editor Kiran Das’s directorial debut Unmadham, written by Shahi Kabir. The Bougainvillea actor is also headlining Renjit Varma's Nere Chovva opposite Manju Warrier in the lead. Additionally, he is playing a prominent role in 40 Days of House Party, helmed by debutante Shifina Babin Pakker, wife of Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan.