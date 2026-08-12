Thudakkam director Jude Anthany Joseph: I decided not to make a female-led film after Sara's

When the same people who expect prompt payments fail to do their work as promised, I get pissed off and even swear at them. I'm not justifying my character, but that's how my experiences shaped me. I actually admire filmmakers like Vineeth Sreenivasan and Basil Joseph who remain composed even when things go haywire.

While doing Sara's during the pandemic, my DOP, Nimish Ravi, who is much younger than me, asked me to calm down and not waste too much energy. But after 10-15 days, the same Nimish asked me to switch back to my original form because things weren't moving as we expected. Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, writer Sanjay and many others have told me that they’ve heard terrible things about me, but those are all perceptions created by certain people. Deep down, though, I know I’m doing this for the betterment of my film.