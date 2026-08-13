Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'I'm Game' gets new release date

MUMBAI: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer "I'm Game" has been postponed and will now release worldwide on September 3, the Malayalam actor-producer announced on Thursday.

Salmaan announced the new release date on social media, apologising to audiences for the delay and saying the film would now arrive with a "larger vision".

The action thriller film was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on August 20.

"The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August. The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #IMGAME gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets," he said in a statement posted on Instagram.

The film will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, he said.

"This decision has been made to give #IMGAME the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen. The wait gets a little longer, but the game gets bigger," Dulquer said.