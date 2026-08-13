Lyricist-musician Muthu: It's difficult to write when I'm alone

His approach also changes with the song’s place in the narrative. “If the song comes during a climax, I need to know the entire story because we may want to convey a lot through it,” he points out. “If it is a romantic scene, I need to know where the story has reached so far.” He points to ‘Kozhi Encounter’ from Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam and his debut song ‘Machinmele’ from ED: Extra Decent as examples of lyrics that carry an entire story. The process can take 10 minutes to a couple of hours, but he prefers collaboration over solitude. “It is difficult to write when I am completely alone. I usually prefer to write in the presence of the music director or director, or connect with them over the phone,” he admits.