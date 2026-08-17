Mohanlal to join forces with Thudakkam's director Jude Anthany Joseph for new film

Mohanlal has announced that he will be joining forces with Thudakkam director Jude Anthany Joseph for a new film. The veteran actor made the announcement through social media on Sunday, sharing a photo of himself with Jude. “Delighted to share that I’ll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon!” Mohanlal wrote. Further details about the project, including its title, genre, extended cast and crew, are yet to be revealed.