Mohanlal to join forces with Thudakkam's director Jude Anthany Joseph for new film

Mohanlal has announced that he will be joining forces with Thudakkam director Jude Anthany Joseph for a new film. The veteran actor made the announcement through social media on Sunday, sharing a photo of himself with Jude. “Delighted to share that I’ll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon!” Mohanlal wrote. Further details about the project, including its title, genre, extended cast and crew, are yet to be revealed.
The announcement comes shortly after Jude's latest directorial venture Thudakkam, which features Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya in her acting debut and has been performing well at the box office. Mohanlal had a cameo appearance in the film as Vismaya's mentor. In a recent interview with us, Jude revealed that Mohanlal's character was not part of the original script. The actor agreed to play a small role after hearing the narration, following which Jude reworked the character and added more dimensions to it.
Jude had also spoken about his long-standing admiration for Mohanlal and his desire to make a film with the actor. The filmmaker's previous directorial venture was 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, the 2023 survival disaster film that emerged as a major box-office success and was India's official submission for the Academy Awards that year.
The announcement adds another project to Mohanlal's already busy lineup. The actor is currently shooting for Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy, with whom he previously collaborated on Thudarum. Mohanlal plays a police officer in the film, which is slated for a December 24 release. He has also signed L 367 with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan. The film is reportedly based on Operation Ganga, the Indian government's evacuation effort during the Russia-Ukraine war. A project with Priyadarshan is also in development.
Mohanlal's upcoming collaborations further include Dileesh Pothan's Nedumkandam Miracle, scripted by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand, meanwhile, has confirmed that he is working on a project with the actor.