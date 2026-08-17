Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod wield guns in Disco first look

Ullas Chemban, who made a noteworthy debut with Anchakkallakokkan, is directing a new film titled Disco. His brother Chemban Vinod Jose is scripting the new film, the first look of which was unveiled on Monday. The poster features Chemban along with the other lead actors Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Femina George, Lukman, and Dev Mohan. The makers also announced November 6 as the release date.