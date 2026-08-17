Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod wield guns in Disco first look

Ullas Chemban, who made a noteworthy debut with Anchakkallakokkan, is directing a new film titled Disco. His brother Chemban Vinod Jose is scripting the new film, the first look of which was unveiled on Monday. The poster features Chemban along with the other lead actors Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Femina George, Lukman, and Dev Mohan. The makers also announced November 6 as the release date.
Disco marks Chemban Vinod's screenwriting reunion with Antony Varghese following their hit collaboration in Angamaly Diaries. The upcoming film also stars Sagar Surya, Kalyani Anil, Meera Vasudevan, Gayatri Suresh, Senthil Krishna, Manikandan Achari, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Appani Sarath, Sinoj Varghese, and Vineeth Thattil.
Ullas has retained the same team from Anchakkallakokkan for his new film as well, including cinematographer Armo, music director Manikandan Ayyappa, and editor Rohith VS Variyath.
Billed as a stylish mass actioner, Disco is produced by Chemban and Ahmad Golchin of Phars Films. The latter, an Iranian-born film entrepreneur, founded Dubai-based Phars Films in the 60s and has since played a pioneering role in developing film distribution and exhibition in the Middle East. The company also serves as the worldwide theatrical distributor of Disco.