First look of Arjun Ashokan-starrer Melcow Pondicherry out

The makers of Arjun Ashokan-starrer Melcow Pondicherry unveiled the film’s first look on Monday. The poster features Arjun’s character being lifted and held up by his friends, with the group gathered around him. A van and various scattered objects can be seen in the background, with the setting appearing to be a beach.
Directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan, Melcow Pondicherry is billed as a youthful entertainer centred on friendship, chaos and fun. The film is scripted by Chatha Pacha co-writer Sanoop Thykoodam, based on a story by Nikhil. The cast also includes Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, Sarath Sabha, Motta Rajendran and Sanoop, alongside newcomers Sreelakshmi Vijayan and Anna Susan Roy. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Saneesh Stanly, composer Electronic Kili, editor Sagar Das and art director Aji Kuttiyani.
Melcow Pondicherry is jointly produced by Arun Gopy and Justin Mathew under the banners of Arun Gopy Excitements and Justin & Mathew Entertainments.
Arjun, who was last seen in Joju George's Varavu, also has Nadikar writer Suvin S Somasekharan's directorial debut Shani, alongside Roshan Mathew, and Manoj Kana's Radio Moscow opposite Premalu-fame Akhila Bhargavan as part of his upcoming lineup.