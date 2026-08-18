Exclusive | Anoop Sathyan reveals his new film with Mohanlal is a 'quirky comedy action thriller'

Mohanlal on Monday announced his next collaboration with Varane Avashyamund director Anoop Sathyan by sharing pictures with the filmmaker, producer Binu George Alexander and Antony Perumbavoor on social media. “Thrilled to announce my collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan for our upcoming film! Produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas, the project officially goes on floors this November,” Mohanlal wrote.
Speaking exclusively to CE about the new film, Anoop signalled a deliberate departure from the sensibility associated with his father Sathyan Anthikad's filmography. "It is not in the usual ‘Anthikad genre’. I am trying to change things up with this film," he said. Describing the project further, he explained, "It is a quirky comedy action thriller with emotion. My films will always have some dominant emotion, but this one is more of a mix of genres. It is a very different kind of film, and I am trying something new with it."
Interestingly, the project came together rather quickly as Anoop shared that he narrated the script to Mohanlal only last week. “Lalettan liked it, particularly the different element in the film. We were then asked to start work immediately,” he said. The extended cast and technical crew are yet to be finalised, with Anoop confirming that discussions are currently under way. “We are still in talks. Nothing has been confirmed yet.”
The upcoming film will be Anoop’s second directorial venture after the romantic comedy Varane Avashyamund, which starred Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan and was released in 2020. For Anoop, the wait for his second film has been long, but he sounded keen to return with a project he genuinely connected with. “I have been waiting for a long time to do this film with Lalettan, and I am very happy that I did not rush into making it,” he said.
The announcement comes within a day after Mohanlal confirmed a separate project with Jude Anthany Joseph, who recently directed the actor's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal in her debut film Thudakkam. The Drishyam actor is currently working on Athimanoharam, which reunites him with Thudarum filmmaker Tharun Moorthy.