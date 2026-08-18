Exclusive | Anoop Sathyan reveals his new film with Mohanlal is a 'quirky comedy action thriller'

Speaking exclusively to CE about the new film, Anoop signalled a deliberate departure from the sensibility associated with his father Sathyan Anthikad's filmography. "It is not in the usual ‘Anthikad genre’. I am trying to change things up with this film," he said. Describing the project further, he explained, "It is a quirky comedy action thriller with emotion. My films will always have some dominant emotion, but this one is more of a mix of genres. It is a very different kind of film, and I am trying something new with it."