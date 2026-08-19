It's a wrap for Vineeth Kumar and Anagha Narayanan’s Knot

For Vineeth, Knot marks his first solo lead role since the 2022 mystery thriller Simon Daniel. The actor, who has appeared in films including Devadoothan and Sethurama Iyer CBI, was last seen in the time-loop thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu. He is also known as a director, having helmed Fahadh Faasil’s Ayal Njanalla, Tovino Thomas’ Dear Friend and Dileep’s Pavi Caretaker.