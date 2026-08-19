It's a wrap for Vineeth Kumar and Anagha Narayanan’s Knot

The Vineeth Kumar-Anagha Narayanan starrer Knot has wrapped up shooting after a 45-day schedule across Kochi and Kothamangalam, the makers announced on Tuesday. Written and directed by newcomers Asish and Kiran, the film also stars Joohi Jayakumar, Bigg Boss-fame Cerrena Ann Johnson and Sreejith Babu, among others.
On the technical front, Knot has cinematography by Sajith Purushan and editing by Toby John. The film is produced by Devarajan Kunju Pillai under the banner of Deva Films. Further details regarding the plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.
For Vineeth, Knot marks his first solo lead role since the 2022 mystery thriller Simon Daniel. The actor, who has appeared in films including Devadoothan and Sethurama Iyer CBI, was last seen in the time-loop thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu. He is also known as a director, having helmed Fahadh Faasil’s Ayal Njanalla, Tovino Thomas’ Dear Friend and Dileep’s Pavi Caretaker.
Anagha, meanwhile, is best known for her performances in Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and Dear Vaappi.