Mohanlal announces seven-film slate with Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jeethu Joseph and others

Anoop’s yet-to-be-titled film will be his second directorial after the 2020 romantic comedy Varane Avashyamund. The filmmaker recently told us that the Mohanlal-starrer, set to begin shooting in November, is a quirky comedy action thriller and will be a departure from the usual sensibility associated with his father Sathyan Anthikad's narratives. Thudakkam director Jude’s film is expected to begin production next year.