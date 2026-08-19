Mohanlal announces seven-film slate with Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jeethu Joseph and others

Mohanlal on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his upcoming slate, confirming seven projects with a mix of new-generation filmmakers and long-time collaborators. “Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers,” he wrote on social media, naming Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph and Jeethu Joseph.
Among the announced projects, Priyadarshan’s film will be his 100th as a filmmaker, while Sathyan reunites with Mohanlal after the 2025 family drama Hridayapoorvam. Jeethu, meanwhile, recently collaborated with the actor on Drishyam 3, the third instalment in their popular franchise. Dileesh’s project, titled Nedumkandam Miracle, is jointly scripted by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria.
Anoop’s yet-to-be-titled film will be his second directorial after the 2020 romantic comedy Varane Avashyamund. The filmmaker recently told us that the Mohanlal-starrer, set to begin shooting in November, is a quirky comedy action thriller and will be a departure from the usual sensibility associated with his father Sathyan Anthikad's narratives. Thudakkam director Jude’s film is expected to begin production next year.
Mohanlal, meanwhile, joined the ongoing schedule of Athimanoharam in Pampa, Sabarimala, on Tuesday. The film marks his reunion with Thudarum filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, with the veteran actor playing police sub-inspector Lovelajan opposite Meera Jasmine, who plays his wife.