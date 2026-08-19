Saiju Kurup to headline a detective comedy

Saiju Kurup is set to headline a new detective comedy, scheduled to begin shooting in Kochi on September 7, following a traditional pooja ceremony. It will be scripted and directed by Sagar, who previously helmed films such as Kanakarajyam and Veekam.
The yet-to-be-titled film will feature Saiju as a detective. The cast also includes Saikumar, Althaf Salim, Harishree Ashokan, Sudheesh, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Madhupal, Shaan Rahman, Shaju Sreedhar, Riyaa Jithu, Utthara Unni, Alphy Panjikaran, Sreerekha and Dhyan Sreenivasan in prominent roles. It marks the second production venture of filmmaker-turned-producer Arun Gopy, following Arjun Ashokan-starrer Melcow Pondicherry. Arun and Justin Mathew are backing the project under the banners of Arun Gopy Entertainment and Justin & Mathew Entertainment, with Sunanda Philip Justin and Soumya John Arun serving as executive producers.
Meanwhile, Saiju has several films in various stages of production, including Rajesh Parameswaran’s investigative crime thriller Aaram, which is slated for a September release, Rajesh Nair’s Harivarasanam, Aamir Pallikkal’s Prempaatta, PS Arjun’s Saakshikal, and Krishnadas Murali’s Rasaleela, the third instalment in the Bharathanatyam franchise.