Saiju Kurup to headline a detective comedy

The yet-to-be-titled film will feature Saiju as a detective. The cast also includes Saikumar, Althaf Salim, Harishree Ashokan, Sudheesh, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Madhupal, Shaan Rahman, Shaju Sreedhar, Riyaa Jithu, Utthara Unni, Alphy Panjikaran, Sreerekha and Dhyan Sreenivasan in prominent roles. It marks the second production venture of filmmaker-turned-producer Arun Gopy, following Arjun Ashokan-starrer Melcow Pondicherry. Arun and Justin Mathew are backing the project under the banners of Arun Gopy Entertainment and Justin & Mathew Entertainment, with Sunanda Philip Justin and Soumya John Arun serving as executive producers.