Girish AD: Premalu is more than just a boy-meets-girl story

Firstly, he's a much bigger star, and there are some differences when you work with someone at that level, like managing his dates and schedule. But beyond those practical differences, I noticed something interesting. When he is performing, you feel like he is not doing anything particularly special. I was initially slightly worried, but when you see the performance in detail after it is edited, you realise how interesting it is. I've seen that only with him. With some actors, you can clearly see that they are putting in a lot of effort. But Nivin chettan is always calm and relaxed, eventually making his performance look effortless.