Khalifa actor Sanju Sivram: I don't see cinema as a job

When asked whether the uncertainty of the profession has ever made him consider quitting, Sanju is unequivocal, despite people reminding him that he could return to the banking career he left behind. "That thought has never crossed my mind. I've made up my mind that I'm not suited to a conventional 9-to-5 job, and I don't see cinema as a job. It is something I love," he says. He admits, however, that periods without work, even after acclaimed films like 1983, were difficult. "There have been phases where I didn't have work, even after doing films that were well received. That was disturbing. But ultimately, it's about being committed to what you want to be, despite the cost," he reflects.