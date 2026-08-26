Khalifa actor Sanju Sivram: I don't see cinema as a job

After more than a decade in Malayalam cinema, actor Sanju Sivram has built a reputation for making an impact even in non-central roles. Following noted works like Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, Rorschach, Purusha Pretham, 1000 Babies and The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang, Sanju's latest release is Vysakh's Khalifa, which arrived in theatres for Onam. He plays Samad, the childhood friend and trusted confidant of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aamir Ali, with the character playing a pivotal role in the story.
On how Khalifa came his way, Sanju recounts that it all began with a call from writer Jinu Abraham, who asked him to meet director Vysakh. "Jinu (Abraham) chettan called me and said that he wanted me to meet Vysakh ettan. Later, I came to know that Raju ettan had referred me after seeing the rushes of 4.5 Gang when Krishand went to meet him for a project discussion," he recalls. Sanju notes that his casting in Prithviraj's previous release I Nobody happened later, following his request to director Nisam Basheer after they collaborated on Mammootty's Rorschach.
On sharing the screen with Prithviraj, Sanju speaks highly of the actor's involvement in every aspect of filmmaking. "I have never seen Raju ettan go into a caravan unless there's a long break. He will be there, watching every shot and creating each scene. After a scene, he will speak to the spot editor and give them precise details about the cut," he says. He also marvels at how Prithviraj juggles commitments without losing energy. "Sometimes, after the shoot, he will either go back to Mumbai or go to Hyderabad to shoot for Varanasi. I have never seen someone shuttle around like that while still maintaining so much energy," he adds.
On Vysakh's approach, Sanju reflects on the director's infectious enthusiasm despite his experience. "He has made more than 10 films so far, yet he is extremely excited about filmmaking as if it's his first film. He is very attentive to every detail." The actor was also curious to know which of his films Vysakh considered his best. When he asked the director, the answer came as a pleasant surprise. “He told me that it was Khalifa. I was happy to hear that, and I felt lucky to be able to be part of it,” he says.
The shoot required Sanju to adapt to an unfamiliar rhythm. "The films I have done so far have captured the way I perform, whereas here there was a framework where I had to fit into something with a very specific rhythm," he remembers. On finding his place within a large ensemble, Sanju says, "Samad's character is well written. He has a graph and arc of his own. So I just behave accordingly, staying true to the character, which is my approach in all my films," he explains, adding that strong co-actors only sharpen his own performance.
Krishand's The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang is one of Sanju's most acclaimed works to date, a gangster comedy series in which he played the lead. Yet it hasn't changed how Sanju thinks about choosing roles. "I never think along the lines that my character has to be there throughout the film or that it has to be a lead role. In fact, the roles that gave me visibility and recognition were more often ones where I did not play a character who was there throughout the film," he says, pointing to Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, Rorschach and Purusha Pretham as examples that proved more significant than some of the lead parts he has taken on.
Even when working on roles with limited screen time, Sanju believes in building a detailed backstory for the character. He traces this approach to advice he received early in his career from actor-filmmaker Sidharth Siva. “He told me that an actor should always work on the backstory of the character, including how the character sleeps or even brushes their teeth,” he recalls.
Reflecting on acting alongside Mammootty in Rorschach, Sanju admits that sharing the frame with the legend was something he had always dreamed of. "We're performing with a legend, which is stuff that we dream of. Mammukka is extremely comfortable and very easy to work with. He contributes a lot to the actors around him," he admires. What struck him most, however, was Mammootty's preparation before stepping onto the set. "I've never seen him looking at the script or asking for dialogues after getting to the sets, which shows how prepared he comes," he observes.
His association with Krishand has grown across Purusha Pretham, The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang and Masthishka Maranam. Sanju considers the director's willingness to offer him different roles a privilege. "I'm sure I'll be doing something different from what I've done before... that's something many actors desire as it keeps the experience refreshing," he acknowledges.
When asked whether the uncertainty of the profession has ever made him consider quitting, Sanju is unequivocal, despite people reminding him that he could return to the banking career he left behind. "That thought has never crossed my mind. I've made up my mind that I'm not suited to a conventional 9-to-5 job, and I don't see cinema as a job. It is something I love," he says. He admits, however, that periods without work, even after acclaimed films like 1983, were difficult. "There have been phases where I didn't have work, even after doing films that were well received. That was disturbing. But ultimately, it's about being committed to what you want to be, despite the cost," he reflects.
Looking ahead, Sanju's next release is Aamir Pallikkal’s Prempaatta. He will then reunite with Krishand for a new film, in which he will play the lead and be part of the writing team.