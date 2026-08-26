Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan in talks to reunite for a new film

Speaking in a recent interview with Cue Studio following the release of his latest hit Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Nivin said the two actors reconnected at an awards function and discussed working together again. “Dulquer and I are both keen to do it. We need a script that makes both of us happy, and a director who is available and willing to do it,” Nivin said, adding that Dulquer had congratulated him after Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released on August 21 and expressed his interest again in finding a script they could take up for a release next Onam.