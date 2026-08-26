Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Ottam Thullal gets new release date

The Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Ottam Thullal, directed by G Marthandan, is now slated to hit theatres on September 18, the makers announced on Tuesday. Initially set for July 24, the film was postponed to August 7 to avoid clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, before being delayed again due to heavy rain.
Billed as a family entertainer set against a rural backdrop, Ottam Thullal also stars Vijayaraghavan, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Pauly Valsan, Tini Tom, Manoj KU, Sreepath and Binu Sasiram, who has also written the screenplay. Presented by Aadhya Sajith, the film is produced by Mohanan Nellikkat under the GKS Productions banner. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Pradeep Nair, editing by Johnkutty and music by Rahul Raj.
Marthandan previously directed Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Acha Dhin, Paavada, Johny Johny Yes Appa and Maharani.
Vishnu, who was last seen in Revolver Rinko, also has Ullas Chemban's multistarrer Disco lined up for release later this year.