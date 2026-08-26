Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Ottam Thullal gets new release date

Billed as a family entertainer set against a rural backdrop, Ottam Thullal also stars Vijayaraghavan, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Pauly Valsan, Tini Tom, Manoj KU, Sreepath and Binu Sasiram, who has also written the screenplay. Presented by Aadhya Sajith, the film is produced by Mohanan Nellikkat under the GKS Productions banner. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Pradeep Nair, editing by Johnkutty and music by Rahul Raj.