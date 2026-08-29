First look of Kani Kusruti-Nikhila Vimal-Shruti Ramachandran starrer Eyes unveiled

The makers of Uyare filmmaker Manu Ashokan’s upcoming Malayalam series Eyes have unveiled its first look through social media. The Sony LIV show features All We Imagine As Light actor Kani Kusruti, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.
The poster features the five actors and carries the tagline, “Watch, Protect, Defend”. The accompanying caption reads, “When love turns into obsession, obsession into control, and fear becomes invisible to everyone but you—who protects you?” From the first look, Kani appears to play a police officer. The makers are yet to disclose details about the show’s plot and genre.
Eyes marks Manu’s reunion with the writing duo Bobby-Sanjay, who have scripted the series based on a story by Anjana Nayar. The team had previously collaborated on the filmmaker's two feature films.
The series, which commenced production in 2024, has cinematography by Gautham Sankar and music by Ranjin Raj. It is produced by TR Shamsudheen under the banner of Dream Katcher Productions. Apart from Malayalam, Eyes will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. A release date is yet to be announced.
Manu, who made his directorial debut with Parvathy Thiruvothu-Asif Ali-Tovino Thomas' Uyare, followed it up with Kaanekkaane, starring Tovino, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shruti. The filmmaker had also announced his third directorial Junior in 2025, though the current status of the project remains unknown.