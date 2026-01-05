Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi passes away at 62, brother Major Ravi confirms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor and well-known production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away on Sunday night while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness. He was 62.

The news of his death was confirmed by his elder brother, filmmaker Major Ravi. The actor took his last breath at around 11:40 p.m. at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. at his residence in Njanganthiri, Pattambi.

Major Ravi shared the sad news on Facebook through a post written in Malayalam. Along with a photo of Pattambi, he informed followers about the time of death and funeral details and paid tribute to his younger brother.