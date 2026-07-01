Cinematographer Faiz Siddik: I wanted more people to discover Varanasi through Chinna Chinna Aasai

He subsequently worked on big projects including the Mammootty-starrer Christopher and the JioHotstar series 1000 Babies. By the time Varsha approached him with Chinna Chinna Aasai, he was attached to a much bigger film. "At the time, I was working on a much bigger Tamil film with a strong backing. After 1000 Babies, I had also started receiving offers from Telugu cinema," Faiz says. "Chinna Chinna Aasai was a small film, and I knew the remuneration would be much lower, but the story completely drew me in. The first thing that attracted me was the chance to shoot in Varanasi. It is one of the most spiritually significant places in the world, and I felt it would be a huge challenge to capture that city through my own visual perspective."