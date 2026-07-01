Anna Ben-Sangeeth Prathap film launched

Anna Ben and Sangeeth Prathap are coming together for a new mystery thriller directed by Vivek, who previously made Athiran and The Teacher. It is scripted by Ravishankar based on Vivek's story. The former's writing credits include Rani Padmini and Bheeshma Parvam, which he co-wrote, as well as last year's Pennum Porattum, his debut as an independent scenarist.