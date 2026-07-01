Anna Ben-Sangeeth Prathap film launched

Anna Ben and Sangeeth Prathap are coming together for a new mystery thriller directed by Vivek, who previously made Athiran and The Teacher. It is scripted by Ravishankar based on Vivek's story. The former's writing credits include Rani Padmini and Bheeshma Parvam, which he co-wrote, as well as last year's Pennum Porattum, his debut as an independent scenarist.
The upcoming film will have background score by Dawn Vincent, while songs will be composed by some popular independent musicians. The technical crew also comprises cinematographer Cheriyan Paul and production designer M Bawa.
Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios are producing the film, which was launched in Kochi on Wednesday. Full-fledged filming will begin by the second half of July.
Panorama, which recently ventured into Malayalam, is also producing Kunchacko Boban's upcoming film Unmadham and co-producing Asif Ali's Tiki Taka. The production house has also signed multi-film deals with actors Fahadh Faasil and Nivin Pauly.
This marks Anna Ben’s return to Malayalam in a full-length role, three years after Thrishanku. The actor was most recently seen in the Tamil film Con City, co-starring Arjun Das.
Sangeeth Prathap’s upcoming slate includes It’s A Medical Miracle, which he headlines with Sharaf U Dheen, and a rom-com with Mamitha Baiju.