Karakkam OTT release: When and where to watch Sreenath Bhasi’s musical horror comedy

Speaking about its OTT release, Subhash said, "With Karakkam, we wanted to offer audiences something fresh by blending horror, comedy and music into a fun, family entertainer that also takes us through a retro world. The love the film received in theatres has been truly encouraging, and I'm excited that Sony LIV will bring the film to an even wider audience. I hope viewers enjoy its humour, music and heart as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life."