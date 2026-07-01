Karakkam OTT release: When and where to watch Sreenath Bhasi’s musical horror comedy

The Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Karakkam will premiere digitally on July 3 on Sony LIV. The streamer announced the release date on Tuesday as part of its month-long Malayalam Movie Fest, which will feature a slate of Malayalam film premieres throughout July.
Directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, Karakkam is billed as Malayalam cinema's first musical horror-comedy. The film, which released theatrically on May 28, follows two youngsters whose New Year's Eve prank inadvertently unleashes a group of eccentric spirits, leading to a series of supernatural and comedic events.
Speaking about its OTT release, Subhash said, "With Karakkam, we wanted to offer audiences something fresh by blending horror, comedy and music into a fun, family entertainer that also takes us through a retro world. The love the film received in theatres has been truly encouraging, and I'm excited that Sony LIV will bring the film to an even wider audience. I hope viewers enjoy its humour, music and heart as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life."
Apart from Sreenath Bhasi, the film stars Femina George, Shaun Romy, Sidharth Bharathan, Jean Paul Lal, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Praveen TJ, Manikandan R Achari, Biju Kuttan, Midhutty, Shalu Rahim and Vineeth Thattil David in key roles. It is jointly written by Subhash, Nipin Narayanan and Arjun Narayanan, based on a story by Dhanush Varghese. The technical crew includes cinematographer Bablu Aju, editor Nidhin Raj Arol and composer Sam CS. Karakkam is produced by Kimberly Trinidade and Ankush Singh under the banners Krown Stars Entertainment and Black Turtle Productions.
Meanwhile, Sreenath's upcoming slate includes Salam Bukhari's Udumbanchola Cable Vision, co-starring Mathew Thomas in the lead, Shan M's survival thriller G1, and the Tamil film Vekkai, alongside GV Prakash.