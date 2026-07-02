Shane Nigam's Balti set for digital premiere

Shane Nigam-starrer Balti, which hit screens last September, is finally up for digital premiere. The film will start streaming on Sony LIV from July 10. The announcement comes a day after it was announced that Sreenath Bhasi's horror comedy Karakkam will premiere on the same platform on July 3.
Balti, a kabaddi-based sports action drama, is written and directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam. Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith, and Selvaraghavan.
The film, set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, revolves around four boys, their friendship, and the gangsters who dominate their region. Shane Nigam, who essays the role of Udhayan, added, "Udhayan is one of the most emotionally layered characters I've played. His journey is driven by dreams, friendship, and the choices he is forced to make when life takes an unexpected turn. Balti is an intense story with heart, and I'm excited that audiences across the country will now get to experience it on Sony LIV as part of the Malayalam Movie Fiesta."
Sharing his excitement about the film's digital premiere, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Producer, said, "At its heart, Balti is a story about ordinary young men whose dreams and circumstances pull them in directions they never imagined. While Kabaddi forms the backdrop, the film is about friendship, loyalty and the difficult choices people make when survival is at stake. I'm delighted that the film is reaching a wider audience through Sony LIV's Malayalam Movie Fiesta, and I hope viewers connect with its emotions and the journey of these characters."
Young sensation Sai Abhyankkar marked his Malayalam composing debut with Balti, which was released in both languages. Despite decent hype, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.
Last seen in the investigative thriller Dridam, Shane is currently working on a film with director Praveen Nath, which is planned as a multilingual release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.