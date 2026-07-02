Shane Nigam's Balti set for digital premiere

The film, set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, revolves around four boys, their friendship, and the gangsters who dominate their region. Shane Nigam, who essays the role of Udhayan, added, "Udhayan is one of the most emotionally layered characters I've played. His journey is driven by dreams, friendship, and the choices he is forced to make when life takes an unexpected turn. Balti is an intense story with heart, and I'm excited that audiences across the country will now get to experience it on Sony LIV as part of the Malayalam Movie Fiesta."