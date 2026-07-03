Sameer Abdul: Scripting a Rorschach is much easier than i, Nobody

There's no conscious effort to try something out of the box; I just want to try different genres. Since my tastes generally align with the majority, I wish to believe my writings would resonate with everyone. Although the first two films weren't commercially successful, I was very confident while doing them. Even Rorschach isn't an audience-friendly film, but it had the Mammootty factor and the advantage of releasing during the post-Covid era when viewers were far more receptive to such attempts. Actor Prasanth Alexander told me after its release, "You haven't changed, the audience has." But the bottom line is, I write all my films for the audience, not for myself. I see no use in a film getting appreciation after its theatrical release.