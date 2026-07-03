Mohanlal's Kireedam 4K rerelease to hit theatres on this date

The 4K remastered version of Mohanlal's Kireedam, one of the most celebrated films in Malayalam cinema, is set to return to theatres on July 10. Mohanlal announced the release date on Thursday through his social media handles.
Originally released in 1989, Kireedam is directed by Sibi Malayil and written by A K Lohithadas. Widely regarded as a landmark in Malayalam cinema, the film remains one of the defining works in Mohanlal's career, with his portrayal of Sethumadhavan continuing to be hailed as one of the most memorable performances in the industry's history.
The restoration, with Dolby Atmos sound, has been carried out jointly by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The restored version is being presented by NFDC in association with Seven Arts International Ltd.
Kireedam follows Sethumadhavan, a young man whose aspiration to become a police officer is shattered after an encounter with the feared rowdy Keerikkadan Jose, played by Mohan Raj. The incident changes Sethumadhavan's life forever and sets him on a tragic path. The emotional bond between Sethumadhavan and his father, Head Constable Achuthan Nair (Thilakan), remains one of the film's most memorable and moving aspects.