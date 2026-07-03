Prakash Varma-Ranjith film Law and Order gets release date

Ad filmmaker Prakash Varma made a big impact with the role of an antagonist in Tharun Moorthy's blockbuster film Thudarum, making many regard him in the film as a casting coup. Prakash's performance in the film as a hard-nosed police officer named George, opposite Mohanlal, in his debut film itself earned him much appreciation. And now, he is gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Law and Order, directed by Ranjith.
On Wednesday night, he shared a new poster for the film while announcing its release date. Written by screenwriter Udaykrishna, Law and Order is slated for a July 24 release in theatres worldwide. The film also stars Abhirami in an important role, as well as Mammootty in a brief appearance as Karikkamuri Shanmughan. Notably, Karikkamuri Shanmughan is the legendary actor's character in 2004's Black, which too is directed by Ranjith.
It is worth noting that Ranjith was arrested on charges of sexual harassment during the making of this film. It marks the first collaboration between director Ranjith and screenwriter Udaykrishna. The cast includes Devan, Rithudev Ayyappan, Shanood Ibrahim, Don Michael, Sajal Sudarshan, Nijad Babu Thomas, Shersha Sherif, Rinosh George, Amal Jose Antony, Bobby Kurian, VK Prakash, Suresh Krishna, Joy Mathew, Anand Manmadhan, Johny Antony, Bheeman Raghu, Nandu, Jais Jose, Azees Jamal, Gayathri Ashok, Ajai Vasudev, Shanker Ramakrishnan, Nandan Unni, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Mohan Jose, Madhuri, Sabumon, Gundukad Sabu, Murugan, Sandhya Rajendran, Vaishnavi, Ramadevi, and Ambika Nair.
Expected to be a mass entertainer revolving around cops and criminals, Law and Order is produced by Premachandran AG and Mahasubair under the banner of Satyam Cinemas and Mahasubair Moviekshetra. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Prashanth Raveendran, editing by Manoj Kannoth, background music composed by Bijibal, and songs by Joe Daniel.