Prakash Varma-Ranjith film Law and Order gets release date

Ad filmmaker Prakash Varma made a big impact with the role of an antagonist in Tharun Moorthy's blockbuster film Thudarum, making many regard him in the film as a casting coup. Prakash's performance in the film as a hard-nosed police officer named George, opposite Mohanlal, in his debut film itself earned him much appreciation. And now, he is gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Law and Order, directed by Ranjith.