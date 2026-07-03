Saiju Kurup-starrer Harivarasanam launched

Saiju Kurup's new film Harivarasanam was launched on Thursday with a traditional pooja ceremony at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The project is scheduled to begin principal photography on July 5.
In what the makers describe as a first for Malayalam cinema, every member of the cast and crew associated with Harivarasanam has identified themselves as 'Toofan Warriors,' aligning with Kerala's anti-drug awareness campaign. During the ceremony, the minister presented Toofan Warrior badges to Saiju and the film's main team.
The event was held in front of the 18 sacred steps on a specially constructed Sabarimala set built for the film at Chitranjali Studio. Addressing the gathering, Ramesh Chennithala said cinema is a powerful medium capable of influencing society and noted that the film industry's participation in anti-drug awareness initiatives could contribute to meaningful social change.
Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, Harivarasanam is directed by Rajesh Nair and written by Dr K Ambadi. Rajesh has previously helmed Salt Mango Tree and Thrissur Pooram. The film has cinematography by Sajad Kakku, editing by Ajeesh Idamon, production design by Rakhil and music by Malikappuram composer Ranjin Raj.
Harivarasanam was announced in May as a big-budget production and has been described by its makers as a "divine tale" blending emotion, devotion and drama.