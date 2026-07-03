Neeraj Madhav's Pluto gets a release date

Scripted by Niyas Muhammed, Pluto also stars Althaf Salim in the role of an alien alongside Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Arsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Subin SB and Vineeth Thattil David in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, editor Sanath Sivaraj and music composer Arcado. The film is produced by Reju Kumar and Resmi Reju under the banner of Orchid Films International, with Jayakrishnan RK serving as executive producer.