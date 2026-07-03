Neeraj Madhav's Pluto gets a release date

The Neeraj Madhav-starrer Pluto will hit theatres on July 30, the makers announced on social media, along with a new poster featuring the film's principal cast. Billed as a science fiction comedy, it is directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, who made his directorial debut with the 2023 romantic comedy Enkilum Chandrike.
Scripted by Niyas Muhammed, Pluto also stars Althaf Salim in the role of an alien alongside Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Arsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Subin SB and Vineeth Thattil David in key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, editor Sanath Sivaraj and music composer Arcado. The film is produced by Reju Kumar and Resmi Reju under the banner of Orchid Films International, with Jayakrishnan RK serving as executive producer.
Neeraj was last seen in the JioHotstar series Love Under Construction, while Althaf's most recent release was Secret of Kalinga, headlined by Dhyan Sreenivasan.
Adithyan is also set to direct Nivin Pauly in the fantasy film Multiverse Manmadhan, which is currently in pre-production and backed by the actor's banner Pauly Jr Pictures.