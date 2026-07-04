Mohanlal-Dileesh Pothan film titled Nedumkandam Miracle

Mohanlal is currently working on Athimanoharam with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The film, which features the actor in a police officer’s role after a long time, is slated for release on December 24. The actor has also signed a film, tentatively titled L 367, with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan, which is said to be based on Operation Ganga, an evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government to rescue its citizens stranded in neighbouring countries of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.