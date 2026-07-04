Mohanlal-Dileesh Pothan film titled Nedumkandam Miracle

After a prolonged wait, Mohanlal's much-anticipated film with director Dileesh Pothan was officially announced on Friday. Titled Nedumkandam Miracle, it is produced by Achu Baby John, the son of Kerala State Minister Shibu Baby John. The latter had earlier co-produced Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban.
Nedumkandam Miracle was announced with a motion poster featuring a man, two women, and a couple of kids, without revealing their faces.
The film is jointly scripted by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. While this is Syam's fourth successive collaboration with Dileesh after Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (credited for creative direction and dialogues), and Joji, this is Paulson's maiden association with the writer-director duo. Paulson is noted for co-writing Neymar, Kaathal: The Core, and Athiradi.
Dileesh has also retained his frequent collaborator Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer for his new film. The technical crew also has other prominent names, including music director Sushin Shyam, editor Saiju Sreedharan, production designer Ajayan Chalissery, costume designer Mashar Hamsa, and makeup artist Ronex Xavier.
Mohanlal is currently working on Athimanoharam with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The film, which features the actor in a police officer’s role after a long time, is slated for release on December 24. The actor has also signed a film, tentatively titled L 367, with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan, which is said to be based on Operation Ganga, an evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government to rescue its citizens stranded in neighbouring countries of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
A film with Priyadarshan is also on the cards for the actor.