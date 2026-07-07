First look of Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu unveiled

Dhoomakethu, scripted by Sonny and Manu, also features Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in prominent roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese. Produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House, the film went on floors in December last year. Further details regarding its genre and plot have been kept under wraps.