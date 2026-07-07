First look of Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu unveiled

The makers of Dhoomakethu, starring Aavesham actor Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, unveiled the film's first look on social media on Thursday. The poster depicts the lead duo caught in an underwater struggle, with several masked figures closing in around them. Directed by Sudhi Maddison of Neymar fame, the project wrapped up shooting in February.
Dhoomakethu, scripted by Sonny and Manu, also features Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in prominent roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese. Produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House, the film went on floors in December last year. Further details regarding its genre and plot have been kept under wraps.
Sajin is best known for his breakout performance as Ambaan in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham. His other notable credits include Ponman, Painkili and Churuli, among others. Up next, the actor is also reportedly headlining Tinu Pappachan's Kollam Kotta Company.
Nikhila, who was last seen in the Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu, also has the JioHotstar web series Anali as part of her upcoming slate.