Ganapathi, Ameen, Vineeth Thattil David to lead Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam

Manjummel Boys star Ganapathi, Vaazha 2 actor Ameen and Angamaly Diaries-fame Vineeth Thattil David are teaming up for a new film titled Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam. The film, directed by debutant Deepak Babu, was launched on Sunday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi. It is jointly produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy and filmmaker Ajai Vasudev under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Dreams of Ajai Vasudev, with Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen serving as co-producers.
Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam, scripted by Anirudh, also stars Nayanthara Chakravarthy as the female lead, alongside Senthil Krishna, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, Pramod Veliyanad, Noby Marcose, Nithin Kattakkada, Sanju Madhu and Jishnu in prominent roles. The film has cinematography by Shiju M Bhaskar, editing by Riyas K Badhar and music by Bibin Ashok. Details regarding its plot and genre are being kept under wraps.
Ganapathi, who was last seen in the horror-comedy Prakambanam alongside Ameen, also has the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons in his upcoming slate.
Ameen, a popular social media content creator-turned-actor, has previously appeared in Vaazha 2, Prakambanam and Detective Ujjwalan.
Vineeth is also part of Kalasa Bandhitham, co-starring rapper Baby Jean and Biju Kuttan.