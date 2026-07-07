Ganapathi, Ameen, Vineeth Thattil David to lead Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam

Manjummel Boys star Ganapathi, Vaazha 2 actor Ameen and Angamaly Diaries-fame Vineeth Thattil David are teaming up for a new film titled Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam. The film, directed by debutant Deepak Babu, was launched on Sunday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi. It is jointly produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy and filmmaker Ajai Vasudev under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Dreams of Ajai Vasudev, with Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen serving as co-producers.