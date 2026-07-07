Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Ottam Thullal gets a release date

The makers of the Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Ottam Thullal announced on Sunday that the film will hit theatres on July 24. The release date was unveiled through social media along with a new poster featuring the film's principal cast. Directed by G Marthandan, it is billed as a family entertainer set against a rural backdrop.
Besides Vishnu, Ottam Thullal stars Vijayaraghavan, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Pauly Valsan, Tini Tom, Manoj KU, Kutty Akhil, Chithra Nair, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Resmi Vinod, Letha Das, Bindu Aneesh, Sriya Sree, Jasnya Jayadeesh, Sreepath and Binu Sasiram, who has also penned the screenplay. Presented by Aadhya Sajith, the film is produced by Mohanan Nellikkat under the GKS Productions banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair, editor Johnkutty and composer Rahul Raj.
Marthandan made his directorial debut with the Mammootty-starrer Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and later reunited with the veteran actor for Acha Dhin. His other directorial credits include Prithviraj Sukumaran's Paavada, Kunchacko Boban's Johny Johny Yes Appa and the Roshan Mathew-Shine Tom Chacko starrer Maharani.
Vishnu was last seen in Kiran Narayanan's Revolver Rinko, which hit theatres on May 8.