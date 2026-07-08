Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew film Shani wrapped up

The shooting of Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew's upcoming film, Shani, has wrapped up. The film, which went into production in April, is a mystery thriller. It is written and directed by debutant Suvin S Somasekharan, who earlier penned Joju George's Star and the Tovino Thomas-starrer Nadikar.
Shani features Gouri G Kishan as the female lead, with Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Suryakrish, Jeo Baby and Veena Nair in other important roles. The technical crew comprises ace cinematographer Venu, editor Ratheesh Raj, and composer duo Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.
The film is produced by Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deoolekar under the banners of Jasani Entertainment INC and 6 Dimensions Films and Media LLP.
Shani marks Arjun and Roshan's second collaboration after this year's sports-comedy actioner Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.
Roshan was most recently seen in the investigative thriller Uyir, in which he played a police officer.
Arjun will next be seen in the Joju-starrer Varavu, directed by Shaji Kailas, which is scheduled for release on July 16. The actor is also part of debutant Nikhil Mohan’s Melcow Pondicherry and Anchakkallakokkan director Ullas Chemban’s upcoming multi-starrer Disco.