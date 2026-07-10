i, Nobody Movie Review: Promising thriller marred by jarring tonal inconsistencies

Before he knows it, Rajeevan becomes a victim of public perception, misjudgment, and a media trial. He is constantly pestered by suspicious eyes, believing he's a "walking treasure." As a result, his already broken family life is thrown into further disarray. The nobody is eventually forced to react. The primary issue here is that it is hard to believe Prithviraj as a 'nobody', despite the actor trying his best. He displays unusual confidence and repeatedly overpowers attackers. His towering physique, cocky attitude, and, on top of everything, the ability to fearlessly take on goons (the number keeps increasing as the film progresses) make him anything but a nobody. Naturally, it becomes hard for us to emotionally invest in Rajeevan's helplessness, which is vital in such stories of ordinary protagonists clashing with oppressive systems.