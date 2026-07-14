Balan actor Muhammed Zinaan Interview — The boy who ran into cinema

The toughest scenes to crack, he admits, were the police station sequences opposite Jean Paul Lal, who plays Pavithran, an obsessive cop whose path repeatedly intersects with Balan's. "I wasn't sure how I was going to perform them. The interactions with Jean chettan's character were particularly challenging." One of the film's most ambitious stretches was the pre-climax sequence, the bulk of which was shot using a specially constructed rig over two days. The sequence unfolds at a pivotal moment in Balan's journey, when a life-altering revelation changes the course of his search for his mother. Looking back, Muhammed remembers it as one of the highlights of the shoot. "It was a great experience. The running portions were physically demanding, but I managed to do them," he says.