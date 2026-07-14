Azees Nedumangad to headline Mohanavalli

Azees is best known for his roles in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Kannur Squad, All We Imagine as Light, Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, and the recently released romantic comedy Madhuvidhu. He will next be seen in the Joju George-starrer Varavu, directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, which is set to hit theatres on July 16.