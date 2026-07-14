Azees Nedumangad to headline Mohanavalli

Actor Azees Nedumangad is set to headline Mohanavalli, an upcoming Malayalam film directed by debutant Umesh S Nair and scripted by Rahul Kalyan. The project, billed as a blend of horror, fantasy and humour, was launched recently with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi.
According to the makers, the story revolves around Premadasan (Azees), a young man from a rural village who becomes entangled in a curious situation involving a woman named Mohanavalli. What begins as his personal predicament soon draws in his family and the wider community, leading to a series of humorous events. The cast also includes Baiju Santhosh, Rakshana Induchoodan, Bhagath Manuel, Senthil Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Motta Rajendran, Tushara Pillai, Sreeja Ravi, Vijay Muthu, Abin Bino and Sasankan Mayyanad in prominent roles.
The technical crew of the film comprises cinematographer Sudheer Surendran, editor Sunesh Sebastian, music director Arcado and sound mixer MR Rajakrishnan. It is jointly produced by J Studios and A2A Movie Promotions. Principal photography is set to take place across Palakkad, Kollengode, Pollachi and Palani.
Azees is best known for his roles in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Kannur Squad, All We Imagine as Light, Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, and the recently released romantic comedy Madhuvidhu. He will next be seen in the Joju George-starrer Varavu, directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, which is set to hit theatres on July 16.