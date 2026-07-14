Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Vivaah gets a release window

Vivaah also stars Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan, Dhruvan and Archana, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Rony Sasidharan, editing by Sheril and music by Arun Muraleedharan. It is produced by Selvam Ponnaiyan under the banner of Selrin Production. Details regarding the plot have yet to be disclosed.