Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Vivaah gets a release window

Dhyan Sreenivasan's upcoming romantic drama Vivaah is slated to hit theatres in August. The makers announced the release window alongside the unveiling of a new poster, which features Dhyan kneeling before the pregnant female lead, played by Nayana Elza, against a sunset backdrop. The film is directed by Blessonn Elssa and written by Abhishek Sreekumar.
Vivaah also stars Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan, Dhruvan and Archana, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Rony Sasidharan, editing by Sheril and music by Arun Muraleedharan. It is produced by Selvam Ponnaiyan under the banner of Selrin Production. Details regarding the plot have yet to be disclosed.
Dhyan's most recent release was the fantasy thriller Secret of Kalinga. He is also teaming up with veteran actor Urvashi and Navya Nair for a new horror film titled Visitor, directed by Rahul Muraleedharan. The Varshangalkku Shesham actor’s upcoming projects also include Jomy Kuriakose's Mini & Cooper and Nijish Sahadevan's Thevar.