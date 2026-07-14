Suresh Gopi reunites with producer Listin Stephen for new film after Garudan; casting call announced

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi and producer Listin Stephen's Magic Frames are set to reunite for a new film following the success of the 2023 crime thriller Garudan. The project was announced on Monday through the production house's social media handles, alongside a casting call for its female lead.
The makers are looking for a debutant actor with a screen age between 16 and 25 years. Auditions will be held at the South Indian Film Academy in Kochi, founded by Listin. Further details regarding the untitled film's director, genre and plot remain under wraps.
Suresh Gopi currently has multiple projects at various stages of production, including debutant Mathews Thomas's Ottakomban, Sanal V Devan's Varaaham and Jayaraj's Oru Perumgaliyattam. The actor was last seen in the legal drama JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, co-starring Anupama Parameswaran as the titular lead.
Listin, meanwhile, is also backing Mahesh Maanas's Merri Boys, starring Officer On Duty-fame Aiswarya Raj in the lead, and the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons, directed by Thamby. Both films have completed filming and are awaiting release.