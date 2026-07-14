Don’t Trouble the Trouble Teaser: Fahadh Faasil is on a magical adventure with a young girl

Fahadh Faasil is a talented magician who is on a fantastical adventure with a curious young girl in the first teaser of Don’t Trouble the Trouble. Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming fantasy film marks the versatile actor's first Telugu movie.
The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Fahadh Faasil's character Suri, a magician who is showing his tricks to a young girl, played by Ssara Palekar, who is enchanted by all his work. Going by the glimpse, it also looks like Suri is quite the troublemaker in his locality. One day, he mutters a spell and makes the girl vanish.
Ecstatic with her newfound skills, the girl goes on to explore the city, but when he angers her by asking her to behave, the girl unexpectedly unleashes her powers to knock out the entire locality's power supply. Looking at her, Suri gets scared and runs for help. Towards the end of the video, we see that the girl is in fact a genie who grants wishes.
Besides Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar, the film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva in a key role.
On the technical team, the film has music by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Brad Francis ACS and editing by Praveen Anthony. Hamza Ali is credited as the co-writer on the film. SS Karthikeya (Varanasi, Premalu), Shobu Yarlagadda, and Prasad Devineni are backing the film.
Don’t Trouble the Trouble is slated for a release in theatres on September 11. Besides Telugu, the film will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam.