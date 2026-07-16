Asif Ali, Jis Joy reunite for Kottayam Belt

Asif Ali and Jis Joy are reuniting for Kottayam Belt, their sixth film together. The project was formally launched in Kochi on Wednesday with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew, a day after the title was officially announced. The actor-director duo has previously worked together on Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Innale Vare and Thalavan. Notably, Asif has featured in every film helmed by Jis to date, including a cameo appearance as himself in Mohan Kumar Fans.