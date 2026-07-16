Kunchacko Boban to star in 40 Days of House Party; first look out

The makers of 40 Days of House Party unveiled the film's title and first look on Wednesday, while also announcing that Kunchacko Boban is part of the cast. It marks the directorial debut of Shifina Babin Pakker, wife of Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan.
The poster features debutant Junayda Ajeed dancing atop a cheering crowd under concert lights in a vibrant party setting. Besides Kunchacko Boban, the film features a host of newcomers.
Shifina, who previously worked as an assistant director on Jithu's Romancham and Aavesham, has also scripted 40 Days of House Party. The technical crew includes cinematographer Alby Antony, editor Vivek Harshan, music composer Bibin Ashok and sound designer Vishnu Govind. The film is jointly produced by Dr Ananthu S under Ananthu Entertainments and Dolwin Kuriakose under Theatre of Dreams. Further details about its plot and genre are expected to be revealed in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban is awaiting the release of editor Kiran Das's directorial debut Unmadam, scripted by Shahi Kabir and co-starring Lijomol Jose, which is set to hit theatres on July 31. The Officer on Duty actor is also headlining Renjit Varma's Nere Chovva opposite Manju Warrier in the lead.