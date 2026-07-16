Urvashi, Navya Nair and Dhyan Sreenivasan's Visitor launched

Visitor, the upcoming horror film starring Urvashi, Navya Nair and Dhyan Sreenivasan, was officially launched on Wednesday following a switch-on ceremony held in Kochi, attended by its cast and crew. Directed by Rahul Muraleedharan from a screenplay by Neethu Mathew, the film is produced by Abdul Gafoor under the banner of Ourika Films, with Anoop Hormese and Anil Thamalam serving as co-producers.
Visitor marks the first collaboration between Urvashi, Navya Nair and Dhyan. The ensemble cast also includes Sidharth Bharathan, Rony David, Madhu Warrier, Vishnu G Varrier, KPAC Leela, Pritam K Chakravarthy and Amy Vijoy in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by M Kay, music by Arun Muraleedharan, editing by Nidhin Raj and production design by Azeez Karuvarakund. Details regarding the plot and release plans are yet to be disclosed.
Urvashi was last seen in the Tamil film Parimala and Co, directed by Pandiraj and co-starring Jayaram. She also has Paablo Paarty, co-starring her daughter Teja Lakshmi, in the pipeline. Navya was most recently seen in Ratheena PT's Paathirathri, while Dhyan was last seen in Secret of Kalinga.