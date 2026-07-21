Exclusive | Vaikom Vijayalakshmi on National award win: Expected, but still surprised

Fourteen years after she broke into the scene with the Kerala State Award-winning song 'Kaatte Kaatte' from Celluloid, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, a blind singer blessed with magical vocals, has bagged her maiden national award. As the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, Vijayalakshmi was honoured with the award for Best Playback Singer (Female) for her soulful rendition of the song 'Angu Vaana Konilu' from ARM.
The singer was beaming with childlike joy as we reached out to her shortly after the announcement. "This came as a huge surprise. Though I was expecting an award, I thought it would be announced only in September," she said. Confident that 'Angu Vaana Konilu' would bring her recognition, she added, "Right from the time the song came out, everyone around me kept saying it deserved an award. My family, especially, kept me motivated."
However, when the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced last November, the song was overlooked despite ARM winning in three other categories. Many even openly expressed their disappointment at the jury's decision to ignore Vijayalakshmi's rendition and Manu Manjith's meaningful lyrics, both of which are significant to the film's emotional core. "There was a bit of disappointment then, but I consoled myself by reminding myself that people's acceptance matters more," Vijayalakshmi said, referring to the song's phenomenal popularity, including over 79 million views on YouTube and its appeal among children.
‘Angu Vaana Konilu’ plays out like a grandmother’s lullaby, but with deeper meaning on clues about a long-hidden treasure, pivotal to the fantasy adventure film. Vijayalakshmi fondly recalled composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas explaining the context and the emotional value it holds in the narrative. "He taught me everything patiently, like a guru, and I'm happy I could do justice to it. I dedicate this award to him, all my other teachers, the Gods who continue to bless me, and my parents for their unwavering support."