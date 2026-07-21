Exclusive | Vaikom Vijayalakshmi on National award win: Expected, but still surprised

The singer was beaming with childlike joy as we reached out to her shortly after the announcement. "This came as a huge surprise. Though I was expecting an award, I thought it would be announced only in September," she said. Confident that 'Angu Vaana Konilu' would bring her recognition, she added, "Right from the time the song came out, everyone around me kept saying it deserved an award. My family, especially, kept me motivated."