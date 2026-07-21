Exclusive | Feminichi Fathima director Fasil Muhammed: With the National Award, I feel the film's journey is finally complete

Before he began work on Feminichi Fathima, debutant director Fasil Mohammed had one strong wish: he didn't want the film to be dismissed as just another "award padam". But as it turns out, the film has swept quite a few awards: five at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where it premiered, a Kerala State Award, and now a much-coveted National Award. The social satire, which explores gender equality, patriarchy, tradition, and women's emancipation, was named Best Malayalam Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. "With the National Award, I feel the film's journey is finally complete," said Fasil.
Feminichi Fathima is a supremely entertaining satire about an ordinary housewife from a conservative, deeply religious family who escapes the clutches of her controlling household through the simple act of replacing an old mattress with money she has earned herself. When Fasil, moved by the many stories of women's silent struggles around him, set out to tell this story, he was keen on not diluting the entertainment value. "Entertaining the audience was my primary objective, but at the same time, I wanted to express my politics. I never wanted it to be a dry empowerment tale," shared the filmmaker.
Made on a modest budget with mostly newcomers and a minimal crew, the film was an outcome of the young filmmaker’s strong conviction. "I always believed it's never about how big you tell a story, but how relevant and important it is. This recognition only strengthens that belief."
Fasil also credited the people of Ponnani, where the film was shot, for their efforts in making the project possible. "Our film didn't have a costume designer or an art director. The locals, especially the women, became our team without even realising it. They helped us with costumes, built a wall for us, found props for the shoot, shared their food, and made us feel at home. Feminichi Fathima is the result of that collective spirit, and this award belongs to all of them."
'Feminichi', an offensive word for ‘feminist’, is frequently used on Malayali social media as a slur against a certain section of women, which inspired Fasil to look closer. "It is often used to insult women who are opinionated, achieve something, or simply choose to do things that make them happy. I kept wondering why such positive qualities are spoken of so negatively, and realised there couldn't be a more fitting title for this film. After the IFFK screenings, many women told me they would now proudly flaunt the label 'feminichi'. It may not be revolutionary, but if the film has helped reclaim that word, that's the first award it truly won."