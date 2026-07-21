Exclusive | Feminichi Fathima director Fasil Muhammed: With the National Award, I feel the film's journey is finally complete

'Feminichi', an offensive word for ‘feminist’, is frequently used on Malayali social media as a slur against a certain section of women, which inspired Fasil to look closer. "It is often used to insult women who are opinionated, achieve something, or simply choose to do things that make them happy. I kept wondering why such positive qualities are spoken of so negatively, and realised there couldn't be a more fitting title for this film. After the IFFK screenings, many women told me they would now proudly flaunt the label 'feminichi'. It may not be revolutionary, but if the film has helped reclaim that word, that's the first award it truly won."