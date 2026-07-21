Kismath-fame Shanavas K Bavakutty's JioHotstar series Ishq From Ponnani goes on floors

Filmmaker Shanavas K Bavakutty, best known for helming Kismath, has begun work on his digital debut with the upcoming JioHotstar web series Ishq From Ponnani. The long-running Malayalam show went on floors on Monday. Created and directed by Shanavas, it is co-written by him with C V Mustafa.
The technical crew of Ishq From Ponnani comprises cinematographer Eldhose George, editor Manoj and composer Sachin Balu. Details about the series' cast, plot and genre are yet to be disclosed. Harris Desom and PB Anish are backing the show under the banner of Imagin Cinemas, which has co-produced the Vaazha franchise.
Ishq From Ponnani is part of JioHotstar's expanding slate of long-running Malayalam series, which includes the ongoing Cousins & Kalyanam and the upcoming Kappi Squad, backed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair.
Shanavas made his directorial debut with Kismath, which earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director in 2016. He later directed Thottappan, starring Vinayakan, Roshan Mathew and Priyamvada Krishnan, and last helmed the 2024 film Oru Kattil Oru Muri.