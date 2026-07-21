Vineeth, Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya to lead Bouma; first look unveiled

Written and directed by Rejin S Babu, Bouma marks his second directorial venture after Pendulum. The upcoming film is backed by Basam Kadiyar under the banner of Attas Films and is planned for release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The ensemble cast also includes Revathy Sharma, Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Lena, Mokksha Sengupta, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri, Jaffar Idukki, Vijay Babu, Manikuttan, Sajin Cherukayil, Praveena, Nilja, Jane Andrews, Binoj Vilya, Kavya S Bhanu, Nazlin Jameela, Noushad, Senthil, Bhagath Manuel and Aparna Jones.