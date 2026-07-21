Vineeth, Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya to lead Bouma; first look unveiled

The makers of Bouma, starring Vineeth, Dileesh Pothan, and Sagar Surya in the lead roles, unveiled the film's first-look poster on social media on Monday. The poster introduces the film's central family, with 16 members gathered around a long dining table.
Written and directed by Rejin S Babu, Bouma marks his second directorial venture after Pendulum. The upcoming film is backed by Basam Kadiyar under the banner of Attas Films and is planned for release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The ensemble cast also includes Revathy Sharma, Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Lena, Mokksha Sengupta, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri, Jaffar Idukki, Vijay Babu, Manikuttan, Sajin Cherukayil, Praveena, Nilja, Jane Andrews, Binoj Vilya, Kavya S Bhanu, Nazlin Jameela, Noushad, Senthil, Bhagath Manuel and Aparna Jones.
Bouma has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan, editing by Sooraj E S, music by Christo Xavier, sound design by Jayadevan Chakkadath, and final mix by M R Rajakrishnan.