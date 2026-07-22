Joju George's Paripadi gets a release window, enters final leg of shooting

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company, Paripadi is scripted by Joju, who also plays the lead role. Mounted on a big budget, the film features around 100 newcomers and is planned as a multilingual release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. On the technical front, it has Rajeev Ravi wielding the camera, Manu Antony at the editing table, Ajayan Adat in charge of sound design, and Sabu Mohan overseeing the production design, with the Anbariv duo choreographing the stunt sequences. The action portions have already been completed.