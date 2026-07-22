Joju George's Paripadi gets a release window, enters final leg of shooting

Actor Joju George's second directorial venture Paripadi is set to hit theatres this December during the Christmas season, the makers announced on social media on Tuesday. Along with confirming the release window, the team also shared that the film has entered the final leg of its shooting schedule.
Produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company, Paripadi is scripted by Joju, who also plays the lead role. Mounted on a big budget, the film features around 100 newcomers and is planned as a multilingual release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. On the technical front, it has Rajeev Ravi wielding the camera, Manu Antony at the editing table, Ajayan Adat in charge of sound design, and Sabu Mohan overseeing the production design, with the Anbariv duo choreographing the stunt sequences. The action portions have already been completed.
Paripadi also marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film follows Joju’s directorial debut Pani. The ongoing project is speculated to be the sequel of the 2024 action thriller, but there has been no official clarification so far on whether it is connected to Pani as a direct continuation or a spiritual second instalment.
Joju, who was last seen in Shaji Kailas's Varvau, is also headlining editor Manu Antony's directorial debut Aja Sundari and Kanaandesham, which reunites the actor with Porinju Mariam Jose filmmaker Joshiy and Hotel California writer Anoop Menon.