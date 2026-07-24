Prakash Varma-starrer Law & Order, directed by Ranjith, postponed to this date

Ranjith's upcoming directorial Law & Order, headlined by Thudarum breakout star and ace ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, has been postponed to September 4. The makers announced the new release date on Thursday, replacing the film's previously announced July 24 release. While no official reason has been cited, the postponement is believed to be linked to the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which hit theatres on July 23.