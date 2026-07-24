Prakash Varma-starrer Law & Order, directed by Ranjith, postponed to this date

Ranjith's upcoming directorial Law & Order, headlined by Thudarum breakout star and ace ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, has been postponed to September 4. The makers announced the new release date on Thursday, replacing the film's previously announced July 24 release. While no official reason has been cited, the postponement is believed to be linked to the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which hit theatres on July 23.
Billed as a mass action entertainer, Law & Order marks the first collaboration between director Ranjith and screenwriter Udaykrishna. Set against the backdrop of Kochi, the plot revolves around police officers and criminals, with Prakash Varma playing the lead role as a police officer. A newly unveiled poster features his character alongside five young recruits.
Abhirami plays a pivotal role in the film, which also features Mammootty making a cameo appearance as Karikkamuri Shanmughan, reprising his popular character from Ranjith's 2004 film Black.
Produced by Premachandran AG and Mahasubair under the banners of Satyam Cinemas and Mahasubair Moviekshetra, Law & Order was shot over 90 days across Kochi, Kannur, Wayanad, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram. Phoenix Prabhu, PC Stunts and Mafia Sasi have choreographed the action sequences.
The ensemble cast also includes Devan, Rithudev Ayyappan, Shanood Ibrahim, Don Michael, Sajal Sudarshan, Nijad Babu Thomas, Shersha Sherif, Rinosh George, Amal Jose Antony, Bobby Kurian, VK Prakash, Suresh Krishna, Joy Mathew, Anand Manmadhan, Johny Antony, Bheeman Raghu and Nandu, among others.
On the technical front, Law & Order has cinematography by Prashanth Raveendran, editing by Manoj Kannoth, background score by Bijibal, songs composed by Joe Daniel, and production design by Sabu Ram.