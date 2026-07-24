Aishwarya Raj's character poster from Merri Boys unveiled

The makers of the upcoming film Merri Boys unveiled the character poster of Aishwarya Raj, who plays the titular role of Merri. This is Aishwarya's first outing after her breakout performance in Officer on Duty.
Merri Boys is directed by debutant Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Mahesh has also written the story, which revolves around a group of youngsters and their contemporary relationships. Sreeprasad Chandran has penned the screenplay and dialogues.
The film also stars Keerthana PS, Parvathy Das, Swetha Warrier, and Athira Rajeev in prominent roles. Vishak Nair, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Saafboi, Shon Joy, Bindu Panicker, Moor, James Elia, and Ann Jameela Saleem also star in it. Music director Sam C S, cinematographer Faiz Siddik, and editor Akash Joseph Varghese are part of the core technical crew.
The makers are yet to confirm any release plans.