Jayasurya's Mayan - Chapter 1 to begin filming on this date

The makers of Mayan - Chapter 1, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, have announced that the film will begin principal photography on August 12. The update was shared through an official press note, which stated that the project's pre-production work has been completed and that the team is now preparing to commence the first shooting schedule. The film was launched in April with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi in the presence of its cast and crew.
Directed by Jithin K Jose, best known for his directorial debut Kalamkaval, Mayan marks the filmmaker's next outing after the Mammootty-Vinayakan starrer. The upcoming film also features Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu, Niranjana Anoop and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath in key roles.
The screenplay has been jointly written by Jithin and veteran filmmaker Raffi. While the makers have not revealed plot details, the film's title and promotional material have fuelled speculation about its mysterious subject matter. A video from the film's pooja ceremony featured a conversation between producer Rajeev Govindan of Magic Moon Productions and Jithin, in which they spoke about "vipareetha aaraadhana" (reverse worship) and lesser-known ritual practices believed to exist in Kerala. The remarks, coupled with the film's imagery and title, have led to unconfirmed reports that Mayan - Chapter 1 could be a large-scale thriller exploring themes related to black magic and ritual traditions. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the storyline.
The project reunites Jithin with several members of his Kalamkaval technical team. Cinematographer Faisal Ali, music director Mujeeb Majeed and editor Praveen Prabhakar are part of the film's crew.
Jayasurya, who was last seen in the blockbuster Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, has a busy slate ahead. The actor is awaiting the release of the fantasy entertainer Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer and Titans, directed by Anugraheethan Antony filmmaker Prince Joy and co-starring Vinayakan. He is also currently shooting for composer Ratheesh Vega's directorial debut Operation Tral, a military action thriller planned as a pan-India project.