Jayasurya's Mayan - Chapter 1 to begin filming on this date

The screenplay has been jointly written by Jithin and veteran filmmaker Raffi. While the makers have not revealed plot details, the film's title and promotional material have fuelled speculation about its mysterious subject matter. A video from the film's pooja ceremony featured a conversation between producer Rajeev Govindan of Magic Moon Productions and Jithin, in which they spoke about "vipareetha aaraadhana" (reverse worship) and lesser-known ritual practices believed to exist in Kerala. The remarks, coupled with the film's imagery and title, have led to unconfirmed reports that Mayan - Chapter 1 could be a large-scale thriller exploring themes related to black magic and ritual traditions. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the storyline.