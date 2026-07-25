Anantharaman Ajay: We used Bhoothakaalam as a reference for Granny

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I really like watching horror films. They do not scare me to death, although I am not immune to the fear factor. Some of my favourites are Rec, Incantation, The Blair Witch Project, and Caveat. One of the creepiest films I have watched recently is Undertone. Obsession is also a good film and a lot of fun in theatres.

I am not a big fan of conventional horror, such as Insidious and Conjuring. When it comes to Granny, the intention was not to give a last-minute twist. From the first shot itself, you can tell that the grandmother will kill the home nurse. The suspense comes from how she will kill him, and the film thrives on that sense of anticipation it causes among the audience.